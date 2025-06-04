As result of Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, 631 children died, over 2,000 were injured, and another 2,244 went missing

As of June 4, 2025, 631 children died in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, and more than 1975 children were injured.

This was reported by the juvenile police, Censor.NET reports.

In addition, 2244 children are still missing. According to law enforcement officials, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has deported or forcibly displaced more than 19,000 Ukrainian children. Only 1345 of them have been returned home.

The police emphasized that each of these figures is a tragedy: a ruined childhood, broken dreams and pain of the families who lost their dearest.

"We remember every child. We will not forget. We will do everything to ensure that the perpetrators are punished, and those who are still waiting return home," the statement emphasized.

