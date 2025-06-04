Putin vows to respond to Ukraine’s ’Pavutyna’ operation on Russian airbases – Trump (updated)

U.S. President Donald Trump reported that he had a phone call on June 4 with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The conversation lasted over an hour and included discussion of Ukraine’s strikes on Russian strategic aircraft at airbases.

Update at 8:50 p.m.: Trump has deleted his social media post about today’s phone call with Putin.ъ

Update at 9:00 p.m.: The U.S. leader later restored the post.

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia," Mr. Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social. "The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," the US president wrote.

In addition, during the conversation, Trump and Putin discussed Iran and the so-called nuclear deal that the American leader proposed to Tehran.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. In my opinion, Iran is delaying making a decision on this very important issue, and we will need a final answer in a very short period of time! " Trump added.

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Pavutyna" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

On June 3, the General Staff clarified that a total of 41 Russian military aircraft were hit as a result of the special operation "Pavutyna" carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service on June 1, 2025.

Several media outlets also reported that Ukraine did not inform U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration in advance about the SSU’s "Pavutyna" operation targeting Russian airbases with strategic bombers.

At the same time, according to CNN, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had been regularly receiving updated intelligence on the SSU’s "Pavutyna" operation to strike Russia’s long-range aviation assets.

