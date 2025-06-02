Hegseth was regularly briefed on progress of SSU’s Operation "Pavutyna" – CNN

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regularly received updated information on the SSU’s special operation "Pavutyna," (Spiderweb) which targeted Russian long-range aircraft.

It is noted that during the execution of the SSU’s operation, Hegseth was visiting the U.S. Joint Military Base Andrews.

According to CNN’s sources, the U.S. defense secretary has not yet discussed the operation with his Ukrainian counterparts.

At the same time, the report confirmed that the Trump administration had not been briefed in advance about Ukraine’s plans to strike Russian aircraft.

A senior U.S. defense official told CNN the Ukrainian attack demonstrated "a level of sophistication we hadn’t seen before."

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Pavutyna" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

