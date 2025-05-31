Europe considers defending Ukraine without US involvement due to Trump’s position - Telegraph

British and French officials working on plans for a "peacekeeping force" for Ukraine have recognized the need to realistically assess the role of US President Donald Trump in resolving the conflict.

This is reported by The Telegraph newspaper, citing its own sources, Censor.NET informs.

The meeting in The Hague, which was attended by "political directors" of foreign ministries, showed a shift in emphasis from a possible peacekeeping mission to the long-term defense of Ukraine without US guarantees. One Western official bluntly stated: "Let's be realistic and recognize that the US will never be on board."

The European diplomat confirmed that European countries assume that the United States will continue to provide only limited resources, such as intelligence. "Let's be realistic and recognize that the United States will never be on board," he added.

Earlier, the coalition led by Kier Starmer and Emmanuel Macron worked to create conditions for a peaceful settlement with the participation of the Americans. However, now that there is a growing risk that Trump will not mediate and will cut off the supply of weapons and intelligence, the focus has shifted to finding options without American support.

At the same time, in order to avoid a threat from the United States, European officials continue to publicly support Trump's peace initiatives. The United States has not yet approved any new arms transfers, but it is still fulfilling the commitments made under Joe Biden and has authorized the sale of spare parts for F-16 fighter jets.

It is also noted that European leaders have decided to invite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in The Hague next month. His participation was previously in question due to Trump's opposition to Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

