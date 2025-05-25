Europe wants to buy weapons from US for Ukraine in case Trump refuses to help - Bloomberg

European leaders are considering buying American weapons for Ukraine in case US President Donald Trump refuses to help Kyiv.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources, Censor.NET informs .

Bloomberg notes that Europe has neither the stockpiles of weapons nor the capacity to produce them in large enough quantities. And it is becoming clear that the US will no longer supply it, the newspaper writes. The White House has also rejected European calls to continue to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to an immediate ceasefire through tougher sanctions.

The newspaper's sources say that the Kremlin appears to be delaying the peace talks promised to Trump in preparation for a summer offensive.

With this in mind, a proposal that is increasingly gaining support is to buy more American systems and then send these weapons to Ukraine. The idea is that if Trump refuses to supply American weapons to Ukraine, Europe will.

Read also: EU to allocate additional 900 million euros for Ukrainian armaments

This would help Ukraine contain Russia's advance and could put new pressure on Putin to take the ceasefire seriously.

In addition, according to the agency, such a turnaround would force Trump to choose between two competing desires: avoiding a feud with Putin and the desire to bring in more money for the US through expensive military goods.

The sources added that they expect the US to continue to share intelligence with Ukraine to help identify targets.

The article also states that the arms supply to Ukraine, approved by former US President Joe Biden, may end this summer. Europe, for its part, will find it difficult to produce enough weapons to fill the gap, and Putin will try to take advantage of this dynamic.

Read also: France to hand over all weapons produced in 2025 to Ukraine - Macron