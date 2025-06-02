Zelenskyy listened to Maliuk’s report on strikes against Russian airfields: Absolutely brilliant independent achievement by Ukraine. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on Operation "Pavutyna".

Zelenskyy noted that the planning for the operation took one year, six months and nine days.

"This is our most far-reaching operation. Our people who were preparing the operation were withdrawn from Russian territory in time. I thanked General Maliuk for this success of Ukraine. I instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to inform the public about the details and results of the operation, which can be made public. Of course, we can't tell you everything now, but these are Ukrainian actions that will definitely be in the history books. Ukraine is defending itself, and quite rightly so - we are doing everything we can to make Russia feel the need to end this war. Russia started this war, Russia must end it," the Head of State stressed.

SSU special operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation "Pavutyna", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's "Pavutyna" special operation, was $7 billion.

