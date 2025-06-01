Ukraine did not notify Trump administration of SSU operation on Russian airfields – Axios (corrected)

Ukraine did not inform the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in advance about today’s special operation "Pavutyna" (Spiderweb), conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) against Russian airfields hosting strategic bombers.

This is reported by Axios with reference to an unnamed Ukrainian official, Censor.NET reports.

Update at 6:55 p.m.: CBS News, citing White House sources, refuted claims that the Trump administration had been informed in advance about the planning of the "Pavutyna" special operation.

Correction at 7:25 p.m.: Axios later updated its report as well, clarifying that Ukraine did not notify the White House about the attack.

"Ukraine launches a massive drone strike on air bases deep in Russia. Ukraine has launched unprecedented drone strikes deep inside Russia, targeting dozens of strategic bombers at several bases," the article says.

According to a Ukrainian official quoted by the publication, Ukraine did not inform the Trump administration about this attack in advance.

The Ukrainian official told Axios that the operation was carried out by the SSU and had been planned for over a year.

According to the official, the strike drones were launched from trucks that were secretly deployed near Russian air bases - one of which is located in Siberia - thousands of kilometers from Ukraine.

SSU special operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "The Web" , launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The attack targeted Olenya, Belaya, Diagilevo, and Ivanovo airfields. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3.

The special operation "Web", as a result of which the SSU shot down 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft, was prepared for over a year and a half.