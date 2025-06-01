SSU head Maliuk during special operation "Pavutyna". PHOTOS

Historic photo of the day - the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk during the preparation and conduct of the special operation "Web".

The SSU's special operation called "The Web", which resulted in the downing of 41 Russian strategic aircraft, had been in the works for over a year and a half.

According to our sources, this operation was extremely complex from a logistical point of view. First, the SSU sent fpv drones to Russia, and then mobile wooden houses.

Later, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of houses placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs were remotely opened, and the drones flew to hit Russian bombers.

SSU operation in Russia

Today, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting an operation to destroy aviation in Russia. It was personally led by the SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk. As a result of the operation, more than 40 enemy aircraft were destroyed.

Earlier, on 1 June, Russian Telegram channels reported explosions in the Olenegorsk district of Murmansk region. Near this area is the Olenya airbase, which houses strategic bombers used for attacks on the territory of Ukraine.