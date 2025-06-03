General Staff on results of SSU’s operation "Spider Web": Russia lost 41 military aircraft. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine on June 1, 2025, 41 Russian military aircraft were downed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"ATTENTION! Updated statistics on enemy aircraft losses at Russian military airfields as a result of the SBU special operation on June 01, 2025. After processing additional information from various sources and verifying it, which took some time, we inform you that the total losses of the occupiers amount to 41 military aircraft, including strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft," the statement reads.

Thus, the General Staff publishes a table of total enemy losses updated as of 16.00 on 03.06.2025.

Tomorrow, information on total enemy losses will be provided as usual.

SSU special operation "Spider Web"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Spider Web" , launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The attack targeted the Olenya, Belaya, Diagilevo, and Ivanovo airfields. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's "Spider Web" special operation, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on Operation Spider Web.