"Pavutyna" Operation: Destruction of planes caused embarrassment among Putin’s inner circle - Bloomberg

The Ukrainian Security Service's "Pavutyna" operation in Russia's deep rear caused outrage and alarm among Kremlin officials, as it revealed the sudden vulnerability of a nuclear aircraft fleet far from the front.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reported this with reference to sources close to Kremlin circles.

According to the publication, although the destruction of the warplanes will not change the Kremlin's military intentions, it could cause embarrassment among Vladimir Putin's inner circle. The agency's interlocutors claim that only a few strategic bombers are enough for Russia to continue its missile strikes against Ukraine. At the same time, the strike on air bases with deep penetration into the rear was a serious test for the air component of the Russian army.

Tu-160, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 aircraft - types of aircraft that have long been considered less vulnerable than ground and naval units that have already suffered significant losses during the war - were hit.

According to one informed source close to the Kremlin, about ten aircraft were damaged or destroyed in the operation. Western officials clarify that at least seven Tu-95s and four Tu-22s were damaged.

A European diplomat told Bloomberg that the attack had significantly boosted Ukrainian morale, showing Kyiv's ability to operate far beyond the front line.

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Pavutyna" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

