If Russia was ready for ceasefire, its planes would not be blown up - Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on the SSU operation "Spider Web" to defeat Russian strategic aviation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

"If the Russians were really ready for a ceasefire, their planes would not have been blown up," the statement quotes a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

See more: Large-scale attack on Russian airbases: Russian law enforcement agencies are searching for owner of Timofeev’s trucks. PHOTO

SSU operation Spider Web

According to Censor.NET's sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Spider Web" , launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The attack targeted the Olenya, Belaya, Diagilevo, and Ivanovo airfields. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU operation Spider Web, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on Operation Spider Web.