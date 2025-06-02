Large-scale attack on Russian airbases: Russian law enforcement agencies are searching for owner of Timofeev’s trucks. PHOTO

Authorities in Ust-Kut (Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation) have announced the search for 37-year-old Artem Timofeev, who may be involved in a massive drone attack on Russian military airfields.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

According to the publication, it was he who owned the cars from which the drones were actually flying.

"According to the sources, Timofeev was born in Zhytomyr (while the administration of Ust-Kut claims that he was born in Donetsk), then lived in Kyiv for some time. Several years ago, he moved to the Chelyabinsk region. Most of his relatives, as well as he himself, were registered in Miass (a city of regional subordination in Russia, Chelyabinsk region)."

According to Baza, Timofeev opened a freight transport business in October 2024. In December, he purchased several vehicles. It was with the help of these vehicles that the attacks on military targets were allegedly organised on 1 June. Sources claim that all departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been targeted for Timofeev.

SSU special operation "Spider Web"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation "Spider Web", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Diagilevo and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's Spider Web special operation, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk on Operation Spider Web.