Consequences of "Pavutyna" Operation: satellite images of the Russian airfield "Belaya" have appeared. PHOTO

Satellite images of Russia's "Belaya" airfield were posted online after a Ukrainian drone attack as part of the SSU's "Pavutyna" operation.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

The published images show the damage to the "Belaya" airfield, which is located in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation.

The base is home to the 444th and 200th Guards Regiments, heavy bomber regiments armed with Tu-22M3 aircraft, and the 181st Separate Combined Aviation Squadron with An-12 and An-30 aircraft.

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Pavutyna" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

