Zelenskyy: Operation "Pavutyna" proves Ukraine has strong tactical solutions, forcing Russia to seek diplomacy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Operation "Pavutyna," (Spiderweb) conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine, demonstrated Ukraine’s ability to effectively act against Russian forces and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

He made the statement during the Bucharest Nine and Northern European countries summit in Vilnius, according to Censor.NET.

According to the head of state, this proves that Russia does not hold total superiority in the war, and the successes of Ukraine’s defense are pushing the enemy toward diplomacy. Zelenskyy emphasized that strengthening defense remains Ukraine’s top priority. He thanked partners for support packages, the development of joint arms production, and investments in the defense industry.

"Europe, together with the United States, has better weapons than Russia. We also have stronger tactical solutions — our Operation Pavutyna yesterday proved that. Russia must feel the cost of its losses. That is what will push it toward diplomacy," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the threat Russia poses to the entire region, especially in light of its activities in Belarus. He noted that Ukraine is capable of covering up to 40% of its defense needs independently, but this requires stable funding.

"Our operations demonstrate the impact of investment, especially in drones," Zelenskyy said, specifically highlighting the urgent need for air defense systems such as Patriot batteries and missiles for them.

"Each of you knows what we need and how you can help. What we need now is action," the president of Ukraine concluded.

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SBU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Pavutyna" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

