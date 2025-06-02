Ukraine can cover up to 40 per cent of its arms needs through domestic production, - Zelenskyy

With stable funding, Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a speech at the Summit of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic countries.

"Ukraine can cover up to 40 per cent of its arms needs through domestic production, but this requires stable funding. Our operations show the impact that investment can have, especially in drones. And we still urgently need air defence equipment, especially Patriot systems and missiles," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, on the one hand, Russia has launched a summer offensive, but on the other hand, it is forced to engage in diplomacy.

"And this is both a challenge and a real opportunity for all of us, a chance to try to be the first to end this war," he added.

Zelenskyy noted that Europe, together with the United States, has better weapons than Russia. "We also have stronger tactical solutions. Our Operation 'Pavutyna' proved it yesterday. Russia needs to feel what its losses mean. This is what will push it to diplomacy," Zelenskyy stressed.

In addition, he urged the Summit participants to ask their intelligence officers what Russia is planning this summer in Belarus.

"If they are so bold as to prepare attacks from there, then we need to join forces. And now it means strengthening Ukraine so that we can stop this war and prevent its spread," the President concluded.

