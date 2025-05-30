Ukraine will get rid of dependence on individual countries for arms supplies - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha believes that Ukraine should get rid of its dependence on individual countries in the context of arms supplies.

According to Censor.NET, he said this at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

"Ukraine must become more self-sufficient. We need to develop our defense industry more and more. We already have significant achievements in this area. In some areas, we have become leaders in the world. If we take drone technology, we have increased our production by orders of magnitude in some areas. We have scaled up the production of military equipment and weapons for the needs of the Ukrainian army by 35 times. Now we can produce about 40% of the needs of our army thanks to our defense industry. This is an extremely high figure," the minister emphasized.

See more: Germany and Ukraine have signed agreement on financing Ukrainian long-range weapons, according to German Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

Sybiha said that it was about the production of artillery shells, including NATO-standard caliber, which had not been produced at all before the war in Ukraine. Some artillery systems are produced in quantities that some countries with great potential cannot produce even in a year. Ukraine, on the other hand, produces this amount within a month.

"We need additional investments and additional support for the production of relevant weapons in Ukraine. And the conclusions we have already drawn from this war are that we should not depend on any country to supply critical weapons to our army. This policy will continue to be implemented. There is a political will of the President to make us more and more self-sufficient and get rid of dependence on individual countries in arms production," the Foreign Minister summarized.

Read more: Germany will fund production of Ukrainian long-range weapons systems without restrictions on their use – Merz