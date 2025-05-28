Germany and Ukraine have signed agreement on financing Ukrainian long-range weapons, according to German Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

On Wednesday, Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement in Berlin to finance the production of long-range Ukrainian-made weapons in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the German defence ministry.

"German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov signed an agreement in Berlin to finance the production of long-range Ukrainian-made weapons in Ukraine. In addition, a contract was signed between Ukraine and the German defence industry," the press release said.