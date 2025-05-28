ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9144 visitors online
News strikes on russia
2 684 22

Germany and Ukraine have signed agreement on financing Ukrainian long-range weapons, according to German Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

On Wednesday, Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement in Berlin to finance the production of long-range Ukrainian-made weapons in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the German defence ministry.

Read more: Switzerland allows Leopard sales to Germany but bans their re-export to Ukraine

Germany to finance production of Ukrainian long-range weapons

"German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov signed an agreement in Berlin to finance the production of long-range Ukrainian-made weapons in Ukraine. In addition, a contract was signed between Ukraine and the German defence industry," the press release said.

Author: 

Germany (1465) weapons (2875) Ukraine (5836)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 