Germany will fund production of Ukrainian long-range weapons systems without restrictions on their use – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced that Germany will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons systems and will not impose any restrictions on their range of use.

He made the statement on Wednesday, May 28, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian leader’s visit to Germany includes talks with Chancellor Merz and meetings with representatives of German businesses. Later in the day, President Zelenskyy is also scheduled to hold talks with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace.

