There will be no restrictions on long-range weapons - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the lifting of restrictions on long-range weapons for Ukraine.

He said this during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"There will be no restrictions for long-range weapons, Ukraine will be able to fully defend itself and hit military targets outside the territory of Ukraine," he said.

The day before, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the UK, France, Germany and the US had lifted restrictions on the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil denied any change in German government policy to lift restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory.

