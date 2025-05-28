Zelenskyy: Pace of mobilisation in Ukraine has not changed. It is important to find funding for weapons

The rate of mobilisation in Ukraine has remained stable over the past six months.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The pace of mobilisation has not changed. I don't see them differing from what they have been over the past six months. I mean the plans that the General Staff has and what they are doing there," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also noted that he had heard Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov and Land Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi say in their report that they were working within the framework of certain plans.

The President also commented on the situation with the supply of weapons to Ukraine. He stressed that negotiations on increasing supplies are ongoing both at the level of the Ministry of Defence and at his level.

"They are ongoing. We are constantly talking to different countries about increasing supplies. Mainly at the level of the Ministry of Defence, at my level, and then the relevant institutions are involved in management. That's why we need funding, because we have started to find costly options. This is important for us. Some things are opening up, and they need finances," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, this applies to artillery shells, air defence systems and other means. The President stressed that the war continues to put forward its demands, and it is necessary to increase the volume of weapons:

"The appetite of the war is not decreasing - the war is what it is - and therefore we need to increase the number of appropriate weapons or shells. It is important that we find them, that they are available. It is available on the market. This is important," he said.

