Russia will feel strong impact of Western sanctions from summer 2026, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia will feel the impact of Western sanctions from the summer of 2026.

He said this at a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

June 2026 - we all hope that there will be no more war. We really do. But at the same time, we understand that the "ruskies" will feel the economic impact of the sanctions. Already from those that have been adopted. And we believe that from that moment on, around the summer of 2026, their economy will feel it strongly

Zelenskyy called the growth of the Russian military-industrial complex the biggest challenge at the moment.

"We see that it will not be able to grow next year, it will decrease. And it will decrease constantly. That is, the economy will completely change, they will spend everything on the war," the President added.

The Head of State also stressed the importance of the West, especially the United States, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

"We are waiting for sanctions from the United States of America. Europe has done it, there is the 17th package. We have been discussing the details of the 18th package to make it stronger, so far in private with our colleagues from the European Union - Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa. I think there may be strong things there. If one of the leaders does not block it, there may be strong things," Zelenskyy explained.

He believes that the delay in the new package of US sanctions against Russia was predictable "because America was waiting for concessions from Russia".

"I think America was very hopeful, and I think that feeling is a little bit diminished now - that Putin really wants the war to end," he concluded.

