Zelenskyy will visit Germany today and meet with Merz

On Wednesday, 28 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesman for the federal government, Stefan Cornelius.

"Federal Chancellor Merz will receive President Zelenskyy with military honours at the Federal Chancellery on 28 May 2025 at 12:00 (Berlin time)," the spokesman said.

According to him, the visit will focus on Germany's support for Ukraine and efforts to achieve a ceasefire. The meeting will be followed by a lunch to continue the discussion.

A joint press conference between Chancellor Merz and President Zelenskyy is scheduled for 13:30. Afterwards, they will meet with representatives of German companies.

In the afternoon, President Zelenskyy will meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for talks at the Bellevue Palace.

