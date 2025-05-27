ENG
News Merz on duration of the war in Ukraine
We must prepare for prolonged war in Ukraine – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that he expects a prolonged war in Ukraine due to Russia’s unwillingness to negotiate and urged international partners to prepare for this scenario.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Wars usually end as a result of economic or military exhaustion on one or both sides, and in this war, we are clearly still far from that point. So we may have to prepare for a longer duration," Merz said at a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

war in Ukraine (2842) Friedrich Merz (79)
