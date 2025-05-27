We must prepare for prolonged war in Ukraine – Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that he expects a prolonged war in Ukraine due to Russia’s unwillingness to negotiate and urged international partners to prepare for this scenario.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
"Wars usually end as a result of economic or military exhaustion on one or both sides, and in this war, we are clearly still far from that point. So we may have to prepare for a longer duration," Merz said at a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password