We must prepare for prolonged war in Ukraine – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that he expects a prolonged war in Ukraine due to Russia’s unwillingness to negotiate and urged international partners to prepare for this scenario.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Wars usually end as a result of economic or military exhaustion on one or both sides, and in this war, we are clearly still far from that point. So we may have to prepare for a longer duration," Merz said at a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

