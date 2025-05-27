2 people injured as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

On May 27, the Russians shelled the settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol district

The enemy attacked Nikopol district with UAVs and artillery. Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka communities were under attack.

Two women, aged 51 and 64, were injured in the shelling. They will be treated on an outpatient basis. Utilities, food processing facilities, infrastructure, a private house and power lines were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy hit Hrusheve community in Kryvyi Rih district with an FPV drone. A passenger car was damaged.

Sinelnykove district

The aggressor also used a drone to hit the Mezheva community in the Synelnykove district. There was a fire on the territory of a private yard. A house, 2 outbuildings, and a car were destroyed.