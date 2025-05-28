We are ready to meet with Trump and Putin, in any format - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced his readiness for a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"We are ready to meet at the level of leaders. The American side knows this, and the Russian side knows this. We are ready for the Trump-Putin-I format, and we are ready for the Trump-Putin, Trump-Zelenskyy, and then the three of us format.

"If Putin is not comfortable with a bilateral meeting, or if everyone wants it to be a trilateral meeting, I don't care. I am ready for any format," the head of state added.

Read more: Zelenskyy will visit Germany today and meet with Merz

Zelenskyy also said that several venues are being considered for further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. In addition to Istanbul, where the parties met last time, Switzerland and the Vatican are also being considered.

The President considers it important to have representatives of the European side participate in the negotiations at a certain stage.

"If there is a meeting, for example, on security guarantees, I really want the Europeans to be there. This means that they will provide these security guarantees. They are the only ones who have already declared that they are ready to support Ukraine. For example, the Ukrainian army, with money and weapons. The army is an integral, key part of security guarantees for Ukraine. Are they needed in one form or another for such a meeting? Yes. At the level of leaders? I don't know in what format. That is why I say that we are ready for any format - it depends on the agenda and the issues," the head of state said.

Watch more: Ukraine will produce its own strike drones, interceptors, cruise and ballistic missiles – these are key elements, says Zelenskyy. VIDEO