Ukraine will produce its own strike drones, interceptors, cruise and ballistic missiles – these are key elements, says Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined plans to ramp up domestic production of Ukrainian drones and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"I held an extended meeting with the military leadership — Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Hnatov, and Defense Minister Umerov. We discussed the planning of our actions, our readiness to respond to Russian strikes and threats, as well as to act preemptively — and that means increasing our own production: our drones, our missiles. I’m grateful to everyone working toward this goal.

"Hundreds of Ukrainian companies are already delivering results for the Defense Forces of Ukraine — and there will be more, I’m sure of it. We are now fully engaging the entrepreneurial sector in weapons production. In the near future, we are preparing new agreements with our European partners to invest specifically in Ukrainian manufacturing — especially in unmanned and long-range capabilities. All of this is essential to control the situation on the front line, to save the lives of our soldiers, and to act — to strike at significant range."

"Of course, we cannot publicly disclose our current plans or capabilities, but the overall direction is clear: to respond symmetrically to every Russian threat and challenge. Russia must feel the consequences of its actions against Ukraine — clearly and tangibly. And they will. Strike drones, interceptors, cruise missiles, Ukrainian ballistic systems — these are the key elements. We must produce all of them ourselves," Zelenskyy emphasized.