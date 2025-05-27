US no longer cooperates with EU on sanctions against Russia - media

The United States and the European Union are no longer cooperating in countering sanctions evasion against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Suddeutsche Zeitung.

It is noted that Donald Trump has disbanded the KleptoCapture task force, which was engaged in tracking the assets of Russian oligarchs.

"According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, negotiations with the United States on a joint fight against Moscow's evasion of sanctions have failed. This is stated in the internal report of the Federal Foreign Office following the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council held in Brussels on May 20," the article says.

According to the document, the head of the EU sanctions committee, David O'Sullivan, said that "the transatlantic coordination on sanctions evasion has completely collapsed":

"There are no more ‘joint contacts’. The G7 cooperation in this regard has also "lost momentum". How the Europeans and Americans intend to agree on an additional package of sanctions under these circumstances remains a mystery. Moreover, some experts believe that Trump would prefer to resume cooperation with Russia as soon as possible," Sullivan emphasized.

EU companies also profit from illegal business with Russia

According to the report, both O'Sullivan and Daniel Markic, director of the EU's Intelligence Coordination Office, emphasized that sanctions have had a significant impact on the Russian economy. The EU has also had some success in exporting military goods through third countries, including Armenia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and India. However, shipments through Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey continue to pose problems, and China and Hong Kong remain the main centers of sanctions evasion.

"According to the report, at the meeting in Brussels, O'Sullivan complained that China was responsible for ‘about 80 percent of the cases of circumvention of the rules’ but continues to deny it. However, EU companies also profit from illegal business with Russia, which significantly weakens the European Commission's position in negotiations with third countries," the newspaper writes.

