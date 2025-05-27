If Putin continues to play games, Senate will take action, - Graham

The US Senate is ready to act decisively on Russia's unwillingness to cease fire. The bill, which provides for "draconian" sanctions against Russia, already has 82 co-authors.

This was stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in his column "The US Senate will not tolerate Putin's games" published in The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports.

Graham writes that the "disgraceful" withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has damaged the US reputation and provoked aggression around the world. He believes that this can be changed by maintaining strong leadership in ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Trump can restore our reputation and end the bloodshed. But peace requires partners who want to achieve it. While Ukraine has made it clear that it is ready for such an end, Russia is coming up with more excuses than the market can bear," the senator said.

The senator reminded that Trump expects Russian dictator Putin to provide a list of conditions that will set out the requirements for a ceasefire. Washington's future course will depend on this answer.

Read more: Putin is avoiding real peace talks, hoping that Ukraine will stop being supported, - Graham

"The Senate is ready for any option. I've been coordinating with the White House on the Russia sanctions bill since it was introduced. The bill would put Russia on a trade island, imposing 500% tariffs on any country that buys Moscow's energy. The consequences of this barbaric invasion must be brought to the attention of those who support it," Graham said in his column.

The Republican believes that if India or China stop buying cheap oil, Putin's military machine will stop.

"The sanctions bill has 82 co-authors. As Senator Thune said last week, if Mr Putin continues to play games, the Senate will take action. I hope for the best, but when it comes to the thug in Moscow, we should all prepare for the same," the politician concluded.

Earlier, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that there was a bipartisan bill that would allow for additional sanctions against Russia.

Read more: Rubio supports sanctions against Russia, but Trump is against them - New Lines