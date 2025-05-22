Putin is avoiding real peace talks, hoping that Ukraine will stop being supported, - Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham met with Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng. During the talks, they discussed global issues, including bilateral trade and Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Graham wrote about this in X.

The Chinese diplomat recalled Beijing's position, which, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has been to achieve peace through dialogue. Senator Graham expressed his agreement with this concept.

He emphasized the need to establish a dialogue between the United States and China, which he said is lacking in communication with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Combining a ceasefire with sincere negotiations can lead to an honorable and just peace," Graham said.

At the same time, he warned that the majority in the US Senate is convinced: Putin is avoiding genuine peace talks, hoping that the United States and its allies will eventually stop supporting Ukraine. Such a calculation, according to the senator, is a serious mistake that could affect China and other states that continue to support Russia's oil-export-based economy.

"President Trump is right: it's time to put an end to this slaughter," Graham concluded.

As a reminder, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied supplying weapons to Russia or Ukraine.

