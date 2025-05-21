China has never supplied weapons to either Russia or Ukraine - Chinese Foreign Ministry
China has denied supplying weapons to Russia or Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.
"China has never supplied lethal weapons to any of the conflicting parties in Ukraine and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods," - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said in a statement..
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information that China was supplying artillery and gunpowder to Russia, and that there was evidence that Chinese representatives were producing some weapons in Russia.
