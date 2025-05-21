ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11815 visitors online
News China supplies weapons to Russia
1 625 32

China has never supplied weapons to either Russia or Ukraine - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China did not supply weapons to Russia or Ukraine

China has denied supplying weapons to Russia or Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

"China has never supplied lethal weapons to any of the conflicting parties in Ukraine and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods," - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said in a statement..

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information that China was supplying artillery and gunpowder to Russia, and that there was evidence that Chinese representatives were producing some weapons in Russia.

Read more: Chinese Foreign Ministry on Zelenskyy’s statement: China has never provided lethal weapons to any party in "Ukrainian crisis"

Author: 

China (706) weapons (2966) war in Ukraine (3563)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 