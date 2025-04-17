China is supplying gunpowder and artillery to Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian intelligence agencies have received information that China is supplying artillery and gunpowder to the Russian Federation, and there is also evidence that Chinese representatives are engaged in the production of some weapons in Russia.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have finally received information that China is supplying weapons to the Russian Federation. Today we have general information from the Security Service, from intelligence about gunpowder, artillery. And I think we will be able to talk about this in detail next week... We believe that Chinese representatives are engaged in the production of some weapons in Russia," the Head of State said.

Read more: MFA is communicating with China through diplomatic channels on captured Chinese citizens, - spokesman Tykhyi

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian defenders had captured two Chinese nationals in Donetsk region. They fought as part of the Russian army.