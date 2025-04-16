MFA is communicating with China through diplomatic channels on captured Chinese citizens, - spokesman Tykhyi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is maintaining contacts with China through diplomatic channels regarding Chinese citizens taken prisoner by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk region.

This was stated during a briefing on Wednesday, April 16, by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

Tykhyi noted that on the same day that the Ukrainian military captured two Chinese citizens who fought as part of the Russian army in the Donetsk region, the Charge d'Affaires of China in Ukraine was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

According to the spokesperson, the Chinese diplomat was told that these events call into question the sincerity of China's official position and could seriously damage bilateral relations between the two countries. The Charge d'Affaires of China in Ukraine was also urged to engage in a direct and frank dialogue on the situation to avoid a crisis of confidence between the parties.

"Since then, we have been in contact with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels. I can also confirm that appropriate investigative and operational actions are underway in relation to these captured Chinese citizens," Tykhyi said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman reminded not only China, but also other countries that the participation of their citizens in the Russian army in the war in Ukraine is illegal and entails legal consequences for these people and reputational consequences for these countries.

"Therefore, we call on the governments of all countries to identify the facts when Russia recruits your citizens by fraud or other means to fight against Ukraine, to prevent these schemes, to stop these schemes and not to tolerate such activities," Tykhyi said.

Read more: Prisoners of war are Chinese citizens: Ukrainian military were not killed

Chinese citizens in the captivity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders captured two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region. They fought as part of the Russian army.

According to the president, the Ukrainian Armed Forces engaged in a battle with six Chinese in the Donetsk region near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka, after which two were taken prisoner.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Charge d'Affaires of China because of the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the United States was aware that Ukraine had captured two Chinese citizens who had fought on the side of Russia.

In China, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, they called for "not to resort to irresponsible statements" and "to be sober and reasonable" in understanding China's role in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Zelenskyy later said that at least several hundred Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukraine as part of the Russian occupation forces.