Rubio supports sanctions against Russia, but Trump is against them - New Lines

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in favour of imposing sanctions against Russia, but Donald Trump is reluctant to do so.

This is reported by New Lines, Censor.NET informs.

"Notice how Rubio brings up sanctions on a near-daily basis. He wants Congress to move on the Graham bill because it’s got a veto-proof majority in the Senate and it would scuttle any reset with Moscow," said a source close to the Secretary of State.

At the same time, the newspaper writes, Trump is reluctant to impose additional US sanctions, despite the fact that in a conversation with European leaders he admitted that Putin does not want to end the war.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump said that he was not going to tighten sanctions against Russia for the time being.

Earlier, Senators Graham and Blumenthal said that the United States would impose sanctions against Russia if Moscow did not take real steps to end the war.

