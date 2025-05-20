ENG
Trump won’t tighten sanctions on Russia because "there is chance of getting something done" - CNN

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he is not going to tighten sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

"Because I think there’s a chance of getting something done, and if you do that
(talking about new sanctions - Ed.), you could also make it much worse. But there could be a time where that’s going to happen," Trump said.

Earlier, he had a more than two-hour conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Europe to strengthen sanctions against Russia, as we agreed with Trump – Merz

