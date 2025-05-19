Russia and Ukraine to immediately start negotiations on ceasefire and end of war – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that following his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukraine and Russia would "immediately" start negotiations on a ceasefire and an end to the war.

He wrote about this on his social network, Censor.NET reports.

"Just completed my two-hour call with Putin. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations on a ceasefire and, more importantly, an end of war.

"The terms will be discussed between the two sides. The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. Russia wants to engage in large-scale trade with the United States once this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ ends — and I agree with that," he wrote.

According to him, there is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create a vast number of jobs and generate significant wealth.

"Its potential is unlimited. Likewise, Ukraine stands to gain greatly from trade as it works to rebuild the country. I have informed President Zelenskyy, the President of the European Commission, the President of France, the Prime Minister of Italy, the Chancellor of Germany, and the President of Finland during a phone call with me, immediately after my conversation with Putin."

"The Vatican, through the Pope, has expressed strong interest in hosting negotiations. Let the process begin," the U.S. leader added.

