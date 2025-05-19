Trump called Zelenskyy before talking to Putin - OP
On Monday, May 19, American leader Donald Trump began negotiations on a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war with a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by an interlocutor of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
It was expected that the first stage of diplomacy would be Trump's conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, but Trump decided to start with the Ukrainian side.
According to Reuters, as of 5:45 p.m. Kyiv time, Donald Trump has already started a phone conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
