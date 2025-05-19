Zelenskyy invites new Romanian President Dan to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the newly elected leader of Romania, Nicușor Dan, and invited him to come on a visit to our country.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"Congratulations on winning the presidential election. It is very important that Romania develops and that we all cooperate together in our region and in Europe. We respect Romania and the choice of the Romanian people. This is a country on which a lot depends on security issues," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that support for Ukraine will continue.

"Romania understands how important the struggle for freedom and justice is. I invited Nicușor Dan to come to Ukraine. We also discussed the nearest opportunities to meet," he added.

As a reminder, the current mayor of Bucharest and pro-European politician Nicușor Dan won the second round of the presidential election in Romania.