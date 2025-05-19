Pro-European Dan wins Romanian presidential election, - media

The current mayor of Bucharest and pro-European politician Nicușor Dan has won the second round of the presidential election in Romania.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Digi24.

After processing more than 98.52% of the protocols from polling stations, Dan received 54.17% of the vote, and Simion received 45.83%. The difference between them is almost 900,000 votes.

A total of 11,641,866 Romanians who were eligible to vote took part in the elections.

Presidential elections in Romania

The second round of the presidential election is taking place in Romania on Sunday, 18 May.

On Friday, 9 May, Romania's Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the results of the first round of the presidential election, which was won by far-right candidate George Simion.

According to the results of the vote count in the first round of the presidential election in Romania, Simion and independent candidate Nicusor Dan have entered the second round.

