Putin accuses Romania of being behind war in Ukraine: Country stated Russia is only country that threatens Europe

Dictator Vladimir Putin has accused Romania and Bulgaria of allegedly creating tensions that led to the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Digi24, Censor.NET reports.

Putin's statement

In a documentary dedicated to his 25th anniversary in power, Putin said that the presence of US NATO bases in Romania allegedly led to the war in Ukraine.

"So-called US light forward bases are appearing in Bulgaria and Romania - one in each country. And we have every right to ask frankly: against whom is this expansion?" the dictator said.

The archived statement was followed by Putin's contemporary commentary, in which the Kremlin dictator says he tried to reach out to his partners "in the hope that they would hear us and change their attitude towards Russia." This did not happen, which, he said, "led to the current tragic events in Ukraine."

"Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years" is a 90-minute documentary made by propagandist Pavel Zarubin, featuring a series of interviews recorded in the spring of 2025, which chronicles Putin's "achievements" during his time in power.

In the film, Putin defends Russia's occupation of Crimea and justifies a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, attacks "Western values," speculates about who might one day replace him, and says he "hopes" he will never have to use nuclear weapons.

Romania's response

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Cărnea said that Romania's accession to NATO is the sovereign will of the country's citizens and allies and "does not pose a security threat to anyone."

According to him, Putin is using "the same familiar narratives that served as a pretext for a brutal war of annexation."

"The only country that threatens regional security in Europe is the Russian Federation, which is waging an illegal and unjustified war, accompanied by numerous war crimes against civilians in Ukraine, as well as a Russian disinformation campaign and anti-European and anti-NATO propaganda," he added.