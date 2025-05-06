Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will visit Moscow in the coming days. He will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by O Globo.

According to the media outlet, the purpose of the trip will be twofold: in addition to trying to position Brazil as a mediator to achieve peace in Russia's war against Ukraine, da Silva will also signal the independence of Brazilian foreign policy towards other major world powers.

At the meeting in Moscow, Lula is expected to tell Putin that Brazil has the authority to take an active role in mediating a peace deal between the Russians and Ukrainians. Brazil has begun to advocate for the group to be involved in any negotiations on a peace deal.

Read more: Lula da Silva promotes Sino-Brazilian "peace plan" on Ukraine at UN General Assembly - Reuters

According to media reports, International Affairs Advisor Celso Amorim said that mediation and war prevention are no longer the sole responsibility of the great powers. These statements came against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's alleged failure to establish a dialogue between the parties. At the same time, Brazil believes that Russia has demonstrated a greater willingness to engage in dialogue and acknowledges that the United States was the main instigator of this.

As a reminder, in October last year, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was scheduled to attend the BRICS summit in Russia. However, he cancelled the trip due to a head injury.