Lula da Silva promotes Sino-Brazilian "peace plan" on Ukraine at UN General Assembly - Reuters

At the opening of the UN General Assembly meeting, Brazilian President Lula da Silva promoted among the member states a "peace plan" for Ukraine developed jointly with China.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

It is noted that da Silva wants this document to be supported by representatives of 20 countries of the Global South on 27 September.

Brazilian diplomats told Reuters that Brazilian Foreign Policy Advisor Celso Amorim is actively working to promote the plan. The meeting in New York on 26 September is expected to be attended by representatives of the UAE, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, and Colombia.

"The goal is to listen to what these countries have to offer, create a critical mass, and consider these points," the source explained.

The Sino-Brazilian "peace plan"

The Sino-Brazilian "peace plan" calls for "de-escalation of the situation and the resumption of direct dialogue", without demanding that the aggressor country, Russia, withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

In late May, China and Brazil outlined a common position on a political settlement of the "crisis in Ukraine" and supported the holding of a peace summit with equal participation of all parties.

On 28 August, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, called on more countries to endorse its "peace plan" for Ukraine.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.

