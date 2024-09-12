Zelenskyy on "peace plan" of China and Brazil: "We are not stupid. What is this theatre for?"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised a proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.

He said this in an interview with the Brazilian publication Metrópoles, Censor.NET reports.

Zelensky recalled his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

"I had a good conversation with President Lula, and I felt like he understood me. I was grateful to meet with him and I was very open, absolutely open," he said.

According to the Ukrainian president, he wanted to see in the actions of his Brazilian counterpart "an understanding of what is happening, not just political reconciliation".

What does it mean to just sit down and talk? He (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - ed.) is a murderer. I have to be strong to sit down and talk about something. He has to take steps, show that he wants the war to end. You can't just say: "We have to take steps towards each other". He came in, killed people, seized territories, and now Lula says: "Let them talk. I could just talk to Lula, because he is not my enemy. And Brazil and Ukraine have absolutely normal relations," the Ukrainian President explained.

Zelenskyy also believes that the Sino-Brazilian proposal to resolve the war in Ukraine is a "destructive political statement" that did not consult with Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president said that he had proposed that the Brazilian leader and the Chinese side work together on a peace plan. However, he believes that Brazil has agreed its plan with Russia.

"We are not stupid. What is this theatre for? So you talked to Russia about an initiative, put it forward and said: "Let's take this initiative". It's definitely not about justice, it's not about values, it's definitely not about respect for Ukraine, for the territorial integrity that both China and Brazil talk about so much," he added.

The peace proposal of China and Brazil

On 23 May, the governments of Brazil and China signed an agreement to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace. The countries also asked for the support of the international community.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not to expand the area of hostilities, to prevent escalation and "not to escalate the situation by any party".

The document states that both countries support an international peace conference "held in due course, recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and with an honest discussion of all peace plans".

