China and Brazil published joint communiqué: They support "peace conference" regarding Ukraine with only participation of Russian Federation

China and Brazil share a common position on the political settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war and support the holding of a Global Peace Summit with equal participation of all parties, including Russia.

This is stated in a communiqué on the talks in Beijing between China's top diplomat Wang Yi and Brazil's chief foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

What do China and Brazil offer?

In the document, the countries formulated six points that, in their opinion, would resolve the "Ukrainian crisis". Russia itself is not mentioned in the communiqué, and it is unclear whether these calls are even related to the aggressor country, which launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

First, China and Brazil call on "all parties" to adhere to the three principles of de-escalation, namely the prohibition to expand the battlefield, escalating the situation on the frontline, and to avoid provocations.

Countries call for negotiations

In addition, the statement emphasizes dialogue and negotiations as the only viable way to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis", as well as the need for de-escalation and a comprehensive ceasefire.

"China and Brazil support an international peace conference held in due course, recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and honest discussion of all peace plans," the communiqué reads.

The next paragraph refers to increasing humanitarian assistance to "relevant regions", preventing a humanitarian crisis and avoiding attacks on civilians or civilian objects, and protecting civilians.

Use of weapons

China and Brazil also emphasise the inadmissibility of the use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, as well as the inadmissibility of attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities.

At the same time, the document does not specify whether these two points relate specifically to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

International cooperation

In the last paragraph, China and Brazil call for counteracting "the division of the world into isolated political or economic groups" and making efforts to strengthen international cooperation in the areas of energy, currency, finance, trade, food security and critical infrastructure security.

"The two sides (China and Brazil) invite members of the international community to support and endorse the above joint agreements and jointly play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation and promoting peace talks," the communiqué said.

Global Peace Summit

As a reminder, the two-day high-level conference will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to participate in the event.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

In total, more than 50 countries out of 160 invited have confirmed that they will participate in the Global Peace Summit.