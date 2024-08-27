China calls on other countries to support its ’peace plan’ for Ukraine - WP
China has called on more states to support its "peace plan" to resolve the war in Ukraine, developed jointly with Brazil.
According to Censor.NET, citing The Washington Post, this was stated by Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasia.
He called Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa "important forces in promoting world peace" that share similar positions to China.
"They have been in touch with both Russia and Ukraine and remain committed to a political solution to the crisis through dialogue and negotiations," the official said.
Speaking about the "peace plan", Li Hui noted that the more countries that support it, the "greater the hope for de-escalation and the brighter the prospects for peace".
The Sino-Brazilian "peace plan"
In early May, Li Hui paid a series of visits to the Global South.
After these visits, China, together with Brazil , developed a new "peace plan" that includes six points. They are:
- Adherence to the "three principles" to reduce tensions: cessation of hostilities, prevention of escalation of the conflict and its expansion to new territories.
- Acknowledging that dialogue and negotiations are the only possible way to resolve the crisis.
- Avoiding attacks on civilians and objects, protecting women, children, and other victims of the conflict, and respecting the fundamental rights of prisoners of war.
- Preventing the use of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, curbing the spread of nuclear weapons, and avoiding nuclear crises.
- Countering armed attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities.
- Joint support for international cooperation in energy, finance, grain trade, transport, etc.
- Ensuring the security of key infrastructure, such as oil and gas pipelines, energy facilities, and submarine optical cables, as well as the stability of the global supply chain.
