China calls on other countries to support its ’peace plan’ for Ukraine - WP

China has called on more states to support its "peace plan" to resolve the war in Ukraine, developed jointly with Brazil.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Washington Post, this was stated by Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasia.

He called Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa "important forces in promoting world peace" that share similar positions to China.

"They have been in touch with both Russia and Ukraine and remain committed to a political solution to the crisis through dialogue and negotiations," the official said.

Speaking about the "peace plan", Li Hui noted that the more countries that support it, the "greater the hope for de-escalation and the brighter the prospects for peace".

The Sino-Brazilian "peace plan"

In early May, Li Hui paid a series of visits to the Global South.

After these visits, China, together with Brazil , developed a new "peace plan" that includes six points. They are: