Situation in Pokrovsk sector is quite difficult. Everything is being done to stabilise situation - Syrskyi

In the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to repel the assault actions of the Russian occupiers.

This was stated by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation in the Pokrovsk direction is quite difficult. In recent weeks, an average of more than 50 combat engagements have been taking place daily. The enemy is using its superiority in manpower, weapons and equipment. It is actively using artillery and aviation. It also uses armoured vehicles. In general, offensive actions are conducted by assault infantry groups. They are trying to seize a section of the Kostiantynivka - Pokrovsk motorway, thus disrupting the logistics of the Defence Forces," he said.

According to Syrskyi, the enemy is advancing at a high cost.

"The Defence Forces are doing everything possible to stop their advance. On average, our soldiers neutralise up to 300 invaders in this area every day. We are actively working on engineering equipment of our positions and defence lines. The situation is under our control despite the complexity. The Command of the Defence Forces is doing everything possible to stabilise the situation in this area," the Commander-in-Chief added.

