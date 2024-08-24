Invaders attack Kotlynove in Pokrovsk community, one person killed, another wounded. PHOTO

On Saturday, 24 August, the occupiers shelled the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovska community of the Donetsk region. One person died and another was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Another person was killed by Russians in Donetsk region today - in Kotlynne of the Pokrovska community," the official said.

In addition, another person was injured.

According to Filashkin, information about the damage is still being investigated.