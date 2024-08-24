Since beginning of day, enemy has stormed Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions 96 times, most of engagements took place in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

As of 16:00 on Saturday, 24 August, the enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces 96 times. The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Enemy shelling

Today, on 24 August, the areas of Porozok, Shalyhine, Hlukhiv, Slavhorod, Mezenivka, Velyka Pysarivka, and Dmytrivka were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire, Iskryskivka, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Striletska Pushkarka, Ponomarenky, Seredyna-Buda, Bleshnya, Mykhailivske, Karpovychi, Obody, Novovasylivka, Stepne, and Oleksandrivka.

In addition, the Russians carried out air strikes with the use of KABs, in particular, on Yunakivka, Bilovody, Druzhba, Richky, Velyka Pysarivka, Kindrativka, Pervomaiske, Bilopillia, Katerynivka, Poznia, Mykytivka, Khodyne, Buniakyne, Slavhorod, Uhroidy, Porozk, Pushkary, Prohres, Hremiach, Karpovychi.

The Russians also launched unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of Petropavlivka.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, three firefights took place near Hlyboke and Vovchansk, where two battles are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted six offensives towards Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, and Synkivka. Two attacks are currently underway.

Hostilities in Donbas

Six combat engagements took place in the Liman direction. The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, and Novosadove. Five battles were completed, one is still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy assaults near Spirne and Vyimka. Ukrainian defence forces are currently repelling an attack near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invading army was advancing towards Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Kalynivka. A total of 12 firefights took place, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, there were nine firefights near Diliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, and New York. One battle is currently underway.

In addition, the invaders launched three air strikes on Diliivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russians carried out 39 assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Miroliubivka, Hrodivka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, and Ptyche. Ukraine's defence forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 31 attacks, with eight battles still ongoing. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified.

The enemy also carried out two air strikes, dropping KABs on Memryk and launching NARs towards Oleksandropil.

In the Kurakhove direction, militants attacked 12 times near Krasnohorivka, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka. Nine engagements were completed, and three are ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy stormed our positions near Vuhledar, Vodiane, and Katerynivka three times without success.

Situation in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, three firefights took place near Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky, where one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the Russians launched 32 NARs at Lobkove, Piatykhatky, and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers, using aviation, launched air strikes with KABs in the areas of Novotiahynka, Burhunka, Tomaryne, and Zmiivka.

The situation in other frontline areas remained unchanged.