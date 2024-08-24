I am convinced that war will soon end in Ukraine’s victory, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to defend its freedom against the Russian aggressor.

He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite, Censor.NET reports.

"I had and have no doubt that, united in their efforts and struggle, the courageous Ukrainian people will defend their independence. And although today Ukraine is fighting the Russian aggressor, fighting for its independence, I am convinced that the war will soon end with the victory of the forces of freedom over the world of tyranny. Then a new world will be forged out of the darkness of war, on the ruins and scorched territories," he stressed.

Duda also said that 23,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained in Poland,

He noted that a NATO-Ukraine centre is being set up in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in cooperation with NATO.

According to him, this is the first institution between Ukraine and the Alliance, expressing satisfaction that it is being established in Poland.

The President of Poland noted that the Polish PT-91 tanks handed over to Kyiv more than a year ago are defending Ukraine and are engaged in combat operations in the Kursk region, where Ukraine is showing the Russian invader that it can decisively counterattack and demonstrates the price of war.

Duda stressed that Warsaw will continue to support Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO.

He also assured that Poland would take an active part in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.