Blue and yellow flag flies over Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Border Guard Air Reconnaissance installed the Flag of Ukraine using an FPV drone on one of the power poles in Kurdiumivka, Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password