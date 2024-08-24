ENG
Blue and yellow flag flies over Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Border Guard Air Reconnaissance installed the Flag of Ukraine using an FPV drone on one of the power poles in Kurdiumivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

