China said that the plan, which Beijing unveiled jointly with Brazil, has been welcomed in more than 100 countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasian affairs, visited Brazil.

"China and Brazil jointly issued a 'six-point consensus' to promote a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, which has been positively received by more than 110 countries. China is ready to further strengthen communication and coordination with Brazil to jointly promote a final political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

Sino-Brazilian peace plan

As reported by Censor.NET, in late May, China and Brazil issued a joint position on the political settlement of the "crisis in Ukraine", declaring their support for a peace conference recognised by Ukraine and Russia, with equal participation of all parties and with discussion of all peace plans.

At the same time, the parties formulated six points, the implementation of which, in their opinion, will allow peace to return to Ukraine, without mentioning the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders.

